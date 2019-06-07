SAN DIEGO — The Fourth of July is a lot more than just sunshine and barbecues. Every year, family pets across San Diego County go missing during the holiday because of loud fireworks that can spook pets into running away.



On Friday, all three San Diego Humane Society locations were busy trying to reunite the close to 150 lost cats and dogs with their families.

Fortunately, by Friday afternoon, some pets had been reunited with their owners.

“Last year we got 119 animals and we expect more this year. Why? Because we are now the animal service provider for 12 cities in the county of San Diego,” said Nina Thompson, with the San Diego Humane Society.

Michelle Minor was overcome with emotion after staying up all night looking for her two-year-old Shih Tzu Terrier mix, Molly. The two were reunited Friday.

“She jumped up and we kissed and hugged. She is my good girl,” said Minor.

The Humane Society said that if you find a lost pet, first check for any information on the collar that could lead you to its owner.

If that is not available, contact the Humane Society.

Those looking for a lost pet, Thompson offered this advice: “We have a website, sdhumane.org. Just go to the website lost and found section and report it as missing. You can also call us and do the same thing.”

Pictures of lost pets have been posted to that site. IF pets without microchips are not reclaimed within four days, they could be put up for adoption.