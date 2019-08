Name: Fredo

Age: 3 Months old

Gender: Neutered male

ID: #599893

Adoption Fee: $125.00

Brought in by a Good Samaritan, Fredo approaches life with lots of curiosity and enthusiasm. He loves to play and has boundless energy and charisma. For more information about Fredo, visit the San Diego Humane Society website at www.sdhumane.org.

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619.299.7012

info@sdhumane.org