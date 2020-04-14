Is your pet bored? Is he or she tired of seeing you at home all the time?

Here's how you can use household items to keep your pet entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Even though pets love to greet us when we come home from work, they may not love having us home 24/7.

"[My dog named] Shortly - when we first stayed home - he loved it. Now I think he resents it," said News 8 Managing Editor Barbara Richards. "I think he wants his home alone time that he's used to."

The coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine is allowing many of us to spend more time with our pets. However, is it too much time? Are our pets bored?

"Because we're home all the time, he always wants something from us," said News 8 Design Director Brian Hall regarding his mini dachshund, Duncan. "He is requiring a lot more attention."

San Diego Humane Society's Community Training Coordinator Juliette Nash said there are several signs your dog may be bored.

"Your dog might be doing things to get your attention - laying their head on you, nudging you, pawing you, jumping on you, [or] barking at you," said Nash. "They might grab your things to say 'hey come, chase me!'" .

Nash said there are simple things you can make using household items to keep your dogs mentally stimulated:

"Dogs like to be busy and have something to do," said Nash. "It helps manage the structure in the home. It helps manage all sorts of behaviors."