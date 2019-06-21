The San Diego Humane Society has dozens of kittens ready for adoption. They are offering a 2 for 1 adoption fee deal because they say the kittens do better with a friend.

The Humane Society brought in 11-week-old Cricket and 8-week-old Shrimp to show off some of the adorable kittens that are ready to find their forever home.

The adoption fee includes a spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

