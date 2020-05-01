SAN DIEGO — Name: Kapon

ID: #637560

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

Sex | Age | Weight: Male | 8 Yrs 1 Mths | 58 lbs

Adoption Fee: $25.00

Suitability Guide: No Cats



When Kapon arrived at the San Diego Humane Society he was in rough shape, he was neglected and emaciated. Tests also revealed he had metal objects in his stomach, which the medical team removed right away. Kapon has been at the Humane Society for less than two months, but he has made great progress. He has gained weight and is feeling so much better.

RELATED: Humane Society offers tips for strays found during the holiday

RELATED: 'Santa Paws' preparing to deliver adoptable pets to families on Christmas

The staff has found Kapon to be a total sweetie. He will lean in to you and nudge your hand to ask for more petting. He also has a positive history of getting along with other dogs and children. If you would like to give 8-year-old Kapon the home he deserves, come and meet him at the San Diego campus!