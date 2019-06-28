NAME: Wilson
BREED: Domestic Short Hair
SEX: Male
AGE: 11 weeks
ADOPTION FEE: $125
Wilson came to the San Diego Humane Society after her was rescued by a member of the Humane Law Enforcement team after he got stuck in a dangerous spot near a busy street.
The adoption fee includes a spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.
Currently located at:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines St. San Diego, California 92110
619-299-7012