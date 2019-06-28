NAME: Wilson

BREED: Domestic Short Hair

SEX: Male

AGE: 11 weeks

ADOPTION FEE: $125

Wilson came to the San Diego Humane Society after her was rescued by a member of the Humane Law Enforcement team after he got stuck in a dangerous spot near a busy street.

The adoption fee includes a spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Currently located at:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines St. San Diego, California 92110

619-299-7012

San Diego Humane Society