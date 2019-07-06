Name: Marco

Age: 9 months old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Beagle mix

Adoption Fee: $95

Marco, a 9-month-old Beagle mix, is looking for his new best friend. Marco is a young and very active young fellow! If you are familiar with Beagles, you know that they love to vocalize, so an apartment is probably not the ideal place for Marco to live. He would prefer a nice yard, an active family and plenty of enrichment to keep him occupied. Marco lived with children aged 3 to 9 in his previous home and loved to play with them. If you have another dog in your home, Marco would like to meet him or her at the shelter prior to adoption.

Marco’s adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Pet First insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach or Vista!

Marco is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3450 E. Valley Parkway. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.