SAN DIEGO — Name: Mika

Age: 11 years old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: Alaskan Malamute

ID #: 572642

Adoption Fee: $0

Mika is an 11-year-old Alaskan Malamute looking for a new home. She is a happy, friendly girl who loves people. Her tail is always wagging! Mika gets stressed out when left alone, so she will need a family who has plenty of time to spend with her. She would also be happiest as the only pet in an adult-only home. Mika is a big, fluffy lady with lots of love to give. If you think this sweet gal could be the right fit for you, please come meet her today.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst and a license for residents in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Mika is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

ADOPTION HOURS

7 DAYS A WEEK: 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M.