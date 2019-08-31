SAN DIEGO — Name: Hope

Age: 5 months old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Domestic longhair mix

Adoption Fee: $125

Hope, a 5-month-old neutered male domestic longhair mix, is looking for his new best friend. Hope was found starving on the street and brought to San Diego Humane Society. The Humane Society medical staff immediately went to work to treat him and discovered that his red blood cell count was dangerously low. Hope needed a blood transfusion to survive. Luckily, an adult cat at the Escondido Campus was a perfect match. Veterinary staff performed the procedure and continued working to save Hope’s life. Fourteen days after his procedure, he was regenerating his own blood cells, and he’s now happy, playful and ready to live a long, happy life with his new family. Chata, the 12-year-old tabby who was Hope’s blood donor, is also looking for a home.

Hope’s adoption fee is $125 and includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Pet First insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach or Vista!

Hope is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3500 Burnet Drive. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society