SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Self-quarantining and working from home can be a perfect cocktail for a case of loneliness. But what if you could keep yourself safe at home while fostering a friendship with a furry friend?

The San Diego Humane Society is just one of many adoption centers throughout the country looking for volunteers to foster animals amid the global pandemic of coronavirus.

The local agency said less people are going outside, looking to adopt as they are staying indoors. But that doesn’t mean fewer animals are coming into the humane society, looking for space while they wait for their forever home.

That’s why they are asking San Diegans to apply to open their homes to foster animals in need. This is needed to free up kennel space to allow more animals to come into the humane societies.

To apply you must be 18 years or older, be able to push/carry more than 25 pounds and be able to house the special accommodations for a few of the pets available.

Such accommodations could be bottle-feeding kittens and puppies, having space for senior dogs, medical assignments or quarantine animals.

The society is looking for households to foster animals for several weeks. At the end of the term, you can even choose to adopt the friend if they don’t find a home before then.

All campuses including San Diego, Oceanside, and Escondido are open for foster applicants.

The San Diego Humane Society’s website says they have volunteers already to foster but are looking for more applicants as demand for homes “may change in the coming days.”

If you now have the time to watch over a foster animal while they await their forever home, you can apply to the San Diego offices by clicking here.