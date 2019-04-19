SAN DIEGO — Name: Chance & Nikki

Age: 6 yrs & 8 yrs

Gender: Male & Female

Breed: Chihuahua

ID: #263792 & #262321

Adoption Fee: $95 & $5

These two adorable chihuahuas are a part of a bonded pair, meaning they need to go home to the same house. Chance and Nikki work so well with each other because they are so different. Chance is a bashful, shy guy who would do best in an adult only home. He does much better when Nikki is around who is carefree and engaging girl. The two love playing with each other and are looking for the perfect home to be a part of.

The combined adoption fee includes the duo’s spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Want to visit Chance & Nikki? They are being held at the Humane Society’s San Diego campus, located at 5500 Gaines Street.

Chance - San Diego Humane Society

Nikki - San Diego Humane Society