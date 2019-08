NAME: Teddy

BREED: Poodle mix

SEX: Male

AGE: 12 years

ADOPTION FEE: $25

PROFILE: www.sdhumane.org

Brought in by a Field Services Officer on July 25, 2019, Teddy has been receiving excellent care and is now looking for a new home. He is a sweet, happy-go-lucky poodle who is ready to meet his new family. Visit Teddy at San Diego Humane Society's San Diego Campus.

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619.299.7012

info@sdhumane.org