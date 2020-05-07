Tips to keep pets calm during fireworks

News 8 spoke with John Van Zante from Rancho Coastal Humane Society to get some tips on how to keep your pets calm among the fireworks chaos.

SAN DIEGO — On the 4th of July, we are all used to fireworks lighting up the sky all throughout San Diego County. Whether it is the Big Bay Boom or just your local show, there usually is no shortage of fireworks on the 4th.

However, celebrations will be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing groups to not be able to gather; which ultimately was the reason for many fireworks shows being canceled. Only a few cities received permission to host firework shows, due to the county public health order.

This year’s firework show limitations is expected to spark many people to set illegal fireworks off in neighborhoods.

Fireworks can be a nightmare for some pets and wildlife.

News 8 spoke with John Van Zante, Public Relations Director for Rancho Coastal Humane Society to get some tips on how to keep your pets calm among the fireworks chaos.

Use treats to keep dogs occupied, wrap up a treat in paper and make a ball, this will be mental and physical stimulation, it will take a while for them to unwrap the ball to get the treat.

Do not leave dogs and cats alone, if you must, make sure you leave the television on or play some music.

Make sure your dog or cat has a microchip in case it runs off, it may take days to locate your pet and make sure to check with your local animal shelter.

If you have a pet that comes to you, keep your distance and carefully put the dog in an enclosed area for the time.

According to the Humane Society, if your pet does get out and runs away you should do these things: