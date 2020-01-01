SAN DIEGO — Staying in on New Year's Eve? You're not alone. News 8's Amanda Shotsky is celebrating the new decade on her couch.

Sure, Amanda's done the big night out for New Year's Eve many times before, but there's no cover charge at her house. According to a recent study, those that are willing to go out for the holiday spend an average of $185 to $200.

Amanda is ready to celebrate with her two kids, dog, and champagne.

If you do decide to leave the house, here are some options. Make sure to have a safe ride around San Diego County.