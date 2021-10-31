Empty shelves on Halloween, early Black Friday sales for holiday shopping

"No candy, nothing Halloween at all. It's Christmas! We skipped Thanksgiving," said a shopper.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been a busy Halloween weekend this year after a quiet holiday last year due to the COVID pandemic. Some families did some last minute Halloween shopping Sunday, while other families are already shopping for the holidays.

The Kohrumel family is last minute shopping for Halloween costumes at Party City off Balboa Avenue.

"We waited last minute because they cannot make up their mind," said Julian Kohrumel.

"We weren’t sure if we wanted to dress up," said Josh Kohrumel.

Supply chain issues are affecting the nation. Families are noticing a shortage in Halloween costumes, candy and more.

"Party City was completely empty of Halloween stuff," said shopper, Kayumars Kalhor.

"No candy, nothing Halloween at all. It's Christmas! We skipped Thanksgiving," laughs Kalhor's wife, Sherry Sabet.

"We could only find Christmas stuff!" said Josh Kohrumel.

Even though it is Halloween, retailers like Target are already offering early Black Friday savings. Between staffing shortages and problems filling shelves, holiday shopping season is shaping up to be a mad dash. Analysts say its best to start shopping now to beat high prices.

"We heard there is a supply chain issue, so due to that we got ahead of the curve and started shopping today," said Kalhor.

Even though the Kohrumel family waited last minute for Halloween, they are rethinking their plans now for holiday shopping.

"We want to get stuff early. I wasn’t thinking this early, but if there's already Black Friday sales, maybe we should!" said Josh Kohrumel.