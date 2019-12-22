SAN DIEGO — If you haven't gotten started on your holiday shopping yet, you are not alone as many across the nation are spending time in stores on "Super Saturday," also known as the last Saturday before Christmas.

“I am a last minute shopper every year," says San Diegan Amy Young.

“It's the only time I could get it in, so yes it is crazy, but it's the only time I could go.”

Young is not ashamed to spend her last weekend before the holidays making a mad dash in multiple stores searching for the perfect gift for her teenage son.

“I got him a scooter, got some clothes, some stuff for my mom and that's about it," she said.

Young was in and out at of the Target store in Clairemont, as was one family from Pittsburgh.

“Come here to enjoy the weather and go shop for all the grandkids, I got four of them here, we spent 500 in an hour so that wasn’t too bad,” said Dave Revay, who says he is heading to shops all day.



From big box stores to shopping locally in North Park, last minute shoppers had their pick.

“It's been crazy, but in the best way, super busy but everyone has been patient though,” said Pigment store manager Ashley Sullivan.



Sullivan talked up her top sellers including a California poppy tee, jewelry, ornaments and beauty products all from local vendors. Pigment, like many stores, extended hours for the holidays so more shoppers can get in.



“Get here now while we still have the product, we are selling through like crazy, but we’re trying to keep up on top of ordering,” she said.



The mall continues to be a big draw for crowds. Shopper Shawn Muhammad struggled to find a parking spot.

“I'm was kind of shocked I can’t find a parking space, I think we have done everything that we're going to do, and whoever we miss on our list, we will just catch you on the flipside,” Muhammad said.



