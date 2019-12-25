SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Last minute shoppers hit the stores at Fashion Valley Christmas Eve to find the perfect gift.

“Everything is on sale! Killer savings – it’s great,” said one shopper.

Monday’s rain kept some shoppers away from Fashion Valley, but as the first of two storms moved out Tuesday, shoppers were on a mission.

“The rain was awful yesterday, [I] figured we would do it this morning,” said a shopper.

“I came here yesterday – couldn’t get in. It was flooded,” said another shopper.

Liz Stengel waited for her son as he shopped inside Apple, even though she is not a fan of procrastinating. According to Stengel, the best deals have already come and gone.

“There are so many good sales before Christmas,” she said.



For Fallbrook resident Rick Hendricks, shopping on Christmas Eve is a tradition.

“One, the crowds are less. Two, it is only guys shopping because the women are better and they have already done it,” he said.

Fashion Valley closed at 6 p.m., but Target will be open until 10 p.m. On Christmas Day, Walgreens and CVS will be open.