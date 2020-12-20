North Park small businesses welcome the last-minute holiday shoppers

Business owners said the turnout wasn’t quite as good as years past, but they were excited with the number of people who came out.

SAN DIEGO — Small businesses are making a final push to shop local this holiday season amidst the rules and regulations that the pandemic has brought about. News 8 visited a few shops in North Park to check on last-minute Christmas shoppers and business owners.

There were long lines at many small businesses in North Park on Saturday, shops managing 20% capacity, socially distancing and making sure shoppers were wearing face coverings.

Delaney O'Keefe, director at 'Pigment' says these small shops depend on holiday business, “Sales are down, online business is starting to pick back up and to see all these people out is warming. We've seen tons of customers, which is great because we were really worried with the shutdown and not having a bunch of customers," said O'Keefe.

They've added an extra sparkle to attract last-minute Christmas shoppers such as Christmas music and holiday decor. At Pigment, you'll find home decor, candles, jewelry, plants and gifts for him and her.

A few shops down at Overload, shoppers can find shoes, casual and athletic wear as well as skateboards and accessories.

Brian Kelly, store manager at 'Overload' says his business has been picking up and marking down merchandise is helping, but these small shops depend on the restaurant traffic too. Kelly says, though shops are seeing foot traffic, it's not the same. "Still not quite a holiday season yet," said Kelly.