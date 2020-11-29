Shopping local for Small Business Saturday

On Friday, News8 featured local businesses in Logan Heights and Chula Vista, on Saturday we stopped by businesses in North County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a very important holiday shopping day, Small Business Saturday. While many were shopping local on Saturday, several local businesses opened their doors offering a little appreciation.

On Friday, News8 featured local businesses in Logan Heights and Chula Vista, on Saturday we stopped by businesses in North County.

There were large crowds for Small Business Saturday, many strolling the streets of Carlsbad Village shopping, dining and visiting their favorite local spots.

Christine Davis, Executive Director of Carlsbad Village Association said, it’s the kickoff to the holiday season. Several businesses were celebrating by offering discounts and incentives.

She says the support is what this town needs. “Black Friday is for the big stores, today it’s all about the small businesses,” said Davis.

Carlsbad Village Music is offering up to 50% off on items. Northern Pine Brewing in Oceanside is pouring a lot more these days. Manager Zac Benedict says the community is helping keep the brewery doors open. He says Small Business Saturday promotions are a great way to give back to his customers as well. “We are offering 20% on beer to go and merchandise,” said Benedict.

Benedict said he is thankful his customers are adapting through all the changes. The brewery still is recovering from closures and restrictions amid the pandemic.

Even buying a local cup of joe goes along way, News8 stopped at Baba Coffee, where lines were long. Baba Coffee is a contributor to the Carlsbad Village Association when they have community promotions and incentives.



✨💙 Happy Small Business Saturday! 💙✨ Join in on the National City Chamber of Commerce holiday countdown campaign on social media this season! This is a great way to spread the word about your business and its offerings. 💪 #shopsmall #shoplocal @ncccommerce pic.twitter.com/jjREZSrEBL — South San Diego SBDC (@southsdsbdc) November 28, 2020