LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Packed into a plane flying at 13,000 feet, sky divers in colorful jumpsuits waited their turn to jump into the blue skies above Lake Elsinore. Among those jumping is Stan Rohrer. It's his birthday next week, but you might be surprised to learn that he's turning 90.

Blessed with more energy than most, Stan, an Air Force Veteran, still competes in sports with men half his age.

Not only does he compete with those much younger than him, he does it without the use of his legs. Stan is a double-amputee. Stan lost both of his legs due to blood clots, but he doesn't let his disability get the best of him. He's an avid tennis player, kayaker and recumbent biker, that feels young when he hangs out with young people.

"It keeps my body in shape, because when you're hanging out with people that are 40, 50 years younger than you are, it makes you push it," Stan said.

Stan successfully completed the dive and said he enjoyed the experience.