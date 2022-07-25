Raising Cane's owner buys 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets for his 50,000 employees

Todd Graves says if any of the tickets wins, the prize will be divided equally between crew members.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves has found a unique way to get his employees excited about the Mega Millions lottery. The company is purchasing a $2 ticket for each of its estimated 50,000 employees.

Graves said that the $800 million prize would be divided by each of the employees should one of the tickets come up a winner.

That would come out to approximately $16,000 per employee, though taxes and the lump sum reduced prize amount would come out of that.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

A quick check of the odds of winning with the purchase of 50,000 tickets shows they are still quite long at approximately 1 in 913,219.