New report breaks down what industries could be threatened by AI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report from Forbes outlines some of the jobs most vulnerable to artificial intelligence.

First, just outlining what AI can do, the technology can type up a simple college essay to generate a code for computer programs. Data from Goldman Sachs estimates around 300 million jobs could be affected by AI.

This means 18% of work globally could be automated.

The report also predicts that two-thirds of jobs in both the United States "are exposed to some degree of AI automation." That puts about a quarter of all jobs at least a chance at being able to be performed by AI entirely.

Taking it closer to home as to who is at risk, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAI found some educated white-collar workers earning up to about $80,000 a year are the most likely to be affected by workforce automation.

As for the jobs that are a bit more protected from AI, those are jobs in agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

