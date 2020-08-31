Verizon looks to hire about 1,000 people for work from home job

TAMPA, Fla. — People looking for a job might want to take a look at Verizon: The wireless company announced it is hiring 950 people for permanent work from home positions.
According to the job posting, the remote customer service representative position requires people to have their own home office in a quiet area. The applicant must also have a high school diploma or GED.
"You are positive and professional with a focus on solving problems and doing whatever it takes to make a difference with every customer every time," it reads. "You can establish rapport with all kinds of people, listen attentively, and hone in on the most important issues.
"You explain things easily, in ways that people can understand. You are tech-savvy and know how to use that knowledge to find solutions."
The company says it transitioned more than 90 percent of its employees to working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- FEMA approves Florida's application for federal unemployment benefits for extra $300 a week
- TikTok Benadryl Challenge may have caused 15-year-old girl's death
- 770-pound crocodile caught at Outback tourist destination
- Tracking 3 areas in the tropics: depressions likely, possibly Tropical Storm Nana
- Florida reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 for first time since mid-June amid drop in testing
- Nevada man may be first documented COVID-19 reinfection case in US
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter