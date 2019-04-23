Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The countdown is on and with that we celebrate with deals! On Friday Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" will open in theaters throughout our region and across the country.

With the potential to set some new box office records, you will see merchandise offerings tied to the films release in stores and online. Just as the Avengers will work in "Endgame" to reverse the damage caused by Thanos in "Infinity War," I am working to reverse the damage caused by retail mark-ups.

Before the film's premiere, you will find most of the sales below available in stock. That is expected to change as we inch closer to Friday so if you are interested, I'd make your move right now.

Up to 30 percent off Avengers LEGO sale at Amazon.com

$10.99 Marvel studios legacy figurines at Best Buy (was: $25)

$6.99 for a "Avengers: Endgame" Mystery Figure (was: $12)

$14 women's "Avengers: Endgame" tees (was: $25)

$14 men's classic Avengers T-shirts (was: $25)

$39.95 men's "Avengers: Endgame" pajamas (was: $50)

$39.95 women's "Avengers: Endgame" pajamas (was: $50)

$10 off Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" hero with free store pick-up

$64 LEGO Marvel Avengers Ultimate Quinjet (was: $80)

Avengers gaming deals under $20 at Best Buy

Sauve kids Marvel shampoo and conditioner: buy four at $4.99 and score a free $5 Target gift card with order pick-up

20 percent off all Marvel "Avengers: Endgame" merchandise at Cafe Press

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?