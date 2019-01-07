Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined and it's right around the corner! Amazon Prime Day 2019 begins at 3:00 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PST Monday, July 15 and runs through July 17. While this is an occasion where you could potentially save thousands of dollars, if you want to take advantage of the biggest price drops, this is something you need to read.

I work every day as a consumer advocate for you but on Prime Day, I am your insider ready to spill the bargain beans. I am Amazon's official deal update Prime Day host and I will be working for them to source through deals and present them live on Amazon.com. Today, I'm not speaking on behalf of the company but sharing information few PR departments would likely want you to read.

1) You shouldn't fall for the hype or feel pressured by price drops! Prime Day is massive but if you think you need to be in front of a computer for 48 hours straight to save the most money, you are mistaken. Amazon is catering to shoppers in different time zones with busy lives. If you miss a deal from one brand, it will most likely repeat from another. An example might be that 80% off smart phone charger from iClever. If you miss a lightning deal tied to that, you shouldn't feel pressured. Hours later an almost identical product from IdeaUSA will appear.

2) Amazon is not in control! Think of Amazon.com as the shopping mall on Black Friday opening its doors to the general public. Just like any store in a mall can do whatever it pleases, the millions of merchants that comprise a great deal of Amazon.com create their own Prime Day sales. Some merchants and sales are amazing, some are not — but their deals have nothing to do with Amazon. Amazon is merely the platform. So yes, remember if you see infant swimming hats at 90% off due to your browsing history because of a purchase you made a year ago, that's you — not Amazon.

3) Prime Day has already started! While Amazon wants your calendar set for its Taylor Swift Prime Day concert kick off on July 14 (which I highly recommend watching), the Prime Day deals have already begun. Amazon is leaking its own deals and promotions in the days that lead up to Prime Day and many huge distributors are doing the same. We already saw a Beats By Dre deal last week, and I'm showcasing a different Prime Day deal every day in our DEALBOSS section as we count down together.

4) Some products will cost you more on Prime Day! Yes, Amazon is having its biggest sale ever and while they are offering the lowest prices on their merchandise and items they make and control, you can't assume every item is at its lowest price. Just as you wouldn't buy everything for your life during a 4th of July sale, certain categories like large appliances and grills are not at their lowest recorded prices of the year on Prime Day. I'll be here to direct you to the best deals.

5) Amazon is not annoyed and they don't care what anyone else is doing! While I'm speaking from personal observations yet again, there is absolutely no way this company would be rattled by Target's counter-sale or anything eBay has planned. While both companies have created sales in hopes of distracting from Prime Day, the companies that are choosing to "celebrate Amazon" by acknowledging Prime Day with a counter sale just look silly. Amazon is celebrating itself and their customers. This will be a Prime Day for the record books and it's going to be a lot of fun!

