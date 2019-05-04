Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's understandable if you're dragging your feet on your spring DIY projects. After all, your list of work that needs to be done — from yard maintenance to home repair — can be pretty long after the winter.

Home Depot hopes to help inspire you to tackle that list through its one-day-only Spring Black Friday sale, happening today. Some products are up to 50 percent off.

Here's a look at some of the discounts, including some big price drops on expensive tools and outdoor power equipment.

Milwaukee 10-tool Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

Was: $1099

Now: $599

Ridgid 5-tool Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit

Was: $499

Now: $259

RYOBI Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower

Was: $299

Now: $249

RYOBI Cordless Walk Behind Self Propelled Mower

Was: $399

Now: $329

EGO Cordless Walk Behind Self Propelled Mower

Was:$549

Now:$499

John Deere 20 HP V-Twin Gas Hydrostatic Lawn Tractor

Was: $1,999

Now: $1,898

Power King Gas Powered Commercial Chipper Shredder

Was: $2,999

Now: $2,499

Simpson gas pressure washer

Was: $398

Now: $368

Kamado Professional Ceramic Charcoal Grill

Was: $699

Now: $594.15

SmokePro SG Pellet Grill

Was: $649.99

Now: $552.49

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.