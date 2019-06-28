Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Congrats on finding out about this deal first! On Tuesday I will be featuring this product in a demonstration with experts on The Shopping Channel. In two weeks, this same product will be part of a flash sale for Prime Day — selling for $15 more than I have found it for right now.

Have you been sick in the last few months? Does it seem like you've repeatedly passed the same germs around your household?

Your phone might be at fault. Every time you put your phone down — whether it's in the grocery check-out line, an X-Ray bin at an airport or into your kids' hands — it can pick up germs. And a lot of people also bring their smartphones into the bathroom. Do you clean your phone after every visit?

In fact, your smartphone or tablet can hold thousands of bacteria colonies. One of the most common is coliform. I'll let you Google that one. It's disgusting and is linked to cases of the flu, pink eye, acne and more. At least one study has found that phones can be 18 times dirtier than a public restroom.

So often do you clean your tech?

After spending parts of last season and the season before sick with a cold I could never eliminate, I sterilize my smartphone, my keys and my TV remote control with today's deal and I'm healthier than ever before.



The Phonetizer is the first and only charger that kills 99.9% of the germs on your smartphone while it charges, with a built-in diffuser and a secondary feature to sterilize jewelry, credit cards, keys and more.

Click the play button to see the Phonetizer in action!

Features of the Phonetizer:

Disinfect your smartphone in five minutes.

Kills germs and sanitizes while it charges.

Works with any size iPhone, Android or Windows smartphone.

Dual UV-C Sterilizer safely kills germs on both sides of phone.

Works with any smartphone case or screen protector already on the phone.

Acoustic audio amplifier allows you to hear alerts while your phone is charging inside.

Phone can also be left in it overnight.

Built in universal USB standard smartphone charger.

Extremely low energy draw and safe for all devices.

Lowest-recorded price drop today.

$15 less than Prime Day pricing available right now.

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99







