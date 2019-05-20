Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Were you looking forward to heading to Target this week to stock up on clothes by vineyard vines for your spring wardrobe?
We have some bad news for you.
Many vineyard vines products are already sold out on Target.com, and customers are reporting on social media that options in stores are limited. Target launched a line of limited-edition vineyard vines products on Saturday; by early Saturday morning, some customers on Twitter said some products were unavailable.
Fortunately, though, there are other online retailers that offer Vineyard Vines clothes on sale.
The best deals can be found on the Amazon-owned 6pm.com — where some vineyard vines clothes are available for 50 percent off — and Nordstrom Rack, which has vineyard vines products on sale for 30 percent or more. Nordstrom Rack specifically has good deals on vineyard vines' kids clothes. You can also find vineyard vines clothes on sale from the Amazon-owned Zappos and on Amazon.com.
Here are some of our favorite deals from the four retailers. Please note that the prices below were listed on the retailer's website at 7:30 a.m. EST Monday, May 20; the price and availability for each product may change.
Pintuck Eyelet Sleeveless Cover-Up Dress
- Was: $138
- Now: $55.99
Harbor Fleece Quarter-Zip Pullover for women
- Was: $128
- Now: $64.99
Nine-inch Every Day Shorts for women
- Was: $68
- Now: $34.99
Fleece Shep Shirt Vest for men
- Was: $115
- Now: $45.99
Seven-inch Oxford Jetty Shorts for men
- Was: $75
- Now: $29.99
Wavine Slim Fit Dobby Sport Shirt for men, large only
- Was: $98.50
- Now: $39.97
Harbor Fleece Half Zip Pullover for toddlers and young boys
- Was: $118
- Now: $76.97
Full Zip Fleece Sweater for toddlers and young girls
- Was: $88
- Now: $56.97
- Was: $55
- Now: $29.48
Solid Edgartown Performance Polo for men
- Was: $79.50
- Now: $48.02
Long Sleeve Performance Catch Release Wahoo Tee
- Was: $55
- Now: $37.84
- Was: $48
- Now: $37.34
Short Sleeve Vintage Whale Pocket Tee
- Was: $42
- Now: $37.80
Men's Short Sleeve Graphic Pocket T-Shirt
- Now: $24.95-$59.99
Mens Long-Sleeve Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
- Now: $26.44-$69.99
The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.