Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $90 off Samsung Chromebook 3 with free 2 day shipping

***Price appears in cart.

How is this price real? Is this actually a legit deal? Is this Chromebook complete garbage? It's understandable if you're asking these questions about today's deal.

I test dozens upon dozens of laptops every year. About a month after featuring a Lenovo 15.4-inch laptop deal for you here, I wanted to flag something about half that size and price for those who missed out or if portability is key. The Chromebook 3 I'm featuring today also has a water resistant keyboard which is a huge bonus.

Weighing in at 2.54 pounds and an equally tiny price, I was surprised by the more-than-average performance from the Samsung Chromebook 3. Let's set the record straight on a few important factors. If you want to go beyond a conventional tablet with a full-size keyboard and decent performance for every day computing tasks, this is a winner.

If you require any computing tasks that go beyond web browsing, cloud based applications, email and movie streaming, this computer is not for you. Chromebooks like this are not built for intensive demanding tasks like video processing, photo editing or gaming.

For those who want to go beyond their smartphone or every day tablets, the Samsung Chromebook 3 at $149 is a fantastic alternate even though it is not a powerhouse by any means.

Features of the Samsung Chromebook 3:

4GB of RAM

Up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge

Intel HD Graphics 400 process keeps pictures and video looking good

2.5 lbs

16GB of memory

Built in security features to keep you protected from viruses and malware

Water-resistant keyboard

BUY IT NOW: $90 off Samsung Chromebook 3 with free 2 day shipping

Was: $239.99

Now: $149.99

***Price appears in cart.

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.











