I am writing this with a deep personal tie to the men and women at the front of the class. My mom is a teacher. Having watched her career as a lawyer, associate dean and now professor, I have tremendous pride for what she does and the teachers like her who have completely shaped my life.

If you are reading this and you are a teacher or you have a teacher to celebrate, let me begin with a thank you! There is no list or round-up that will do justice to the countless hours you pour in to selflessly impacting the lives of others. With National Teacher Appreciation week starting Monday, and National Teacher Appreciation Day officially listed as Tuesday, here are some incentives to help you save more every step of the way.

Amazon: Special discounts and incentives for any teacher with an .edu email address. Teachers who sign up for Amazon Student also will score six months of Amazon Prime for free — that's a value of almost $70.



Apple: Teachers who bring a valid education ID into an Apple store can save up to 15 percent on a computer, or $150-$200 off computers, upgrades and accessories. Teachers can also access discounts online right here.

Applebee's: Teachers get a free meal on Monday at participating locations with ID. Valid for lunch or dinner.

Banana Republic: Teachers score 15 percent off purchases, valid year round with teacher ID in store only.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Full credit goes to Yahoo Finance for posting this deal. Teachers score a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase Monday through May 10.

Cheap Caribbean Vacations: One of my favorite travel websites is giving out 50 free round-trip Mexico flights to teachers Monday through May 10. Sign up here.

Chick-fil-A: Teachers score a free sandwich between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday with valid ID.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one deals between 3-7 p.m. Tuesday; teachers who place a regular order score free tacos, burritos, burrito bowls or salads.

Colgate: The company will send teachers a full box of free toothpaste and brushes.

Costco: Up to $75 in discounts for teachers who sign up as a new member.

Crayola: 15 percent off for teachers and students with coupon code THANKYOU on Monday through May 13.

Lenovo: Superb discounts of 15-20 percent on laptops, desktops, tablets and accessories for teachers.

LOFT: 15 percent off full price purchases as part of the LOFT Loves Teachers program.

Michaels: Teachers score 15 percent off any in-store purchase with valid ID. Special Spring Black Friday discounts are also available online.

Office Max: 10 percent off classroom supplies and other incentives for teachers.

Sonic Drive-In: Free Route 44 drinks or a free lunch with any other purchase valid Tuesday through May 31. Orders must be placed through the restaurant app using coupon code TEACHERS.

West Elm Furniture: 15 percent off for teachers, which will add up quickly given the cost of furniture. Valid teacher ID required. Discount also available to students with an .edu email address.

