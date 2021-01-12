Cyber Monday and Black Friday may be over but San Diegans are still finding deals

You can "stack" deals by combining coupons with stores sales.

SANTEE, Calif. — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over but that doesn't mean that you missed out on all the great discounts and deals. Parking lots are full, and shoppers are streaming into retail stores.

“I'm still trying to find the deals and I'm finding them, they're out there,” said Heath Houseman, shopper.

Marketing researchers agree you can still find the deals.

“I would encourage you to look at the coupon sharing websites. Look through offers you get in your mailbox and combine those with sales,” said Colin Campbell, University of San Diego, Assistant Marketing Professor.

Coupon sharing websites such as Slick Deals, Hip2Save and Tada as well as credit card companies offer savings.

“Look online at credit card accounts and see if there are coupons and that you can use there,” said Campbell.

The marketing professor co-wrote a study on how shoppers are getting better at finding deals. One of those ways is what they call in the bargain world "stacking".

“For instance, if you can find a deal from Kohls in the mail, in many cases you can combine that with the sale they are having and find other coupons and offers,” said Campbell.

Online sales tracker Adobe Analytics said between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, online sales took a slight dip this year, earlier deals are one of the reasons for flat sales.

Santee shopper Kaila Jones noticed the Cyber Monday deals have been extended.

“I feel like the online promotions are still valid in the store. I haven't seen any that I have missed out on, they are still going,” said Jones.

While there may be fewer online sales, the National Retail Federation reports 12 million more people shopped in stores compared to last year.

“It's in-person and just little things I need for decorating. I couldn't be bothered to go online and do that. It’s more fun to go out and shop and look and feel it,” said Houseman.

Don’t give up just yet. Amazon and PayPal are known to take off 20-60 percent on gift cards and then there's a green Monday which is known for huge online sales which will be on December 13.

“I'm going on a whim and winging it and trying to find deals whenever I can,” said Houseman.

If you are shipping your gifts and you want them to arrive on time for the holiday the USPS retail ground deadline to ship is December 15.