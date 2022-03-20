Gas prices hit another record high in San Diego Sunday

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is now $5.91

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 26th consecutive day, increasing 2.3 cents to a record $5.911, one day after rising 4.9 cents.

The average price has risen $1.167 during the streak, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.8 cents more than one week ago, $1.17 higher than one month ago and $1.98 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 12.4 cents over the past four days after increasing by 4.1 cents the preceding four days.