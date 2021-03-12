Golden State Stimulus update: More payments mailed Monday, why you may still be waiting

If you are still waiting to get your Golden State Stimulus payment, you will want to watch your mail in the coming weeks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of taxpayers in California will be getting a holiday bonus in the next few weeks as the state sends out the final rounds of Golden State Stimulus payments. Most eligible people will receieve between $600-$1,100.

The next round of checks will be sent in the mail starting Nov. 29. These checks will go to qualified people who did not get a direct deposit and live in a zip code ending between 585-719. The Franchise Tax Board, which issues the stimulus payments, said paper checks can take up to three weeks to arrive.

The state of California is in the process of sending Golden State Stimulus payments to about 9 million eligible people. The state has already finished sending nearly all the direct deposit payments with the rest being sent via check in the mail.

The FTB hopes to have most of the payments out by the end of the year.



Why haven’t I received my payment?

If you are still waiting to get your Golden State Stimulus payment, first check the schedule. These are the dates paper checks will be mailed, based on the last three digits of your zip code.

000-044 10/06 - 10/27/21

10/06 - 10/27/21 045-220 10/18 - 11/05/21

10/18 - 11/05/21 221-375 11/1 - 11/19/21

11/1 - 11/19/21 376-584 11/15 - 12/03/21

11/15 - 12/03/21 585-719 11/29 - 12/17/21

11/29 - 12/17/21 720-927 12/13 - 12/31/21

12/13 - 12/31/21 928-999 12/27/21 - 1/11/22

According to the FTB, “If you did not receive a direct deposit payment by November 15, 2021, you will likely receive a paper check.”

Reasons for people to get a paper check rather than direct deposit include:

If you filed your return by paper

If you selected paper check as your refund option on your tax return

If you received an advanced refund through your tax service provider, or paid your tax preparation fees using your refund

If you filed your return by paper and selected direct deposit as your refund option, you will receive a paper check

Golden State Stimulus II eligibility

$600 payments will be made to qualified taxpayers with a Social Security number, an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) between $1-$75,000 (both individuals and joint filers), and didn't receive the first round of Golden State Stimulus payments.

$1,000 payments will go out to qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less and have one or more dependents.

Additional payment for families with dependents. Eligible families who file with a Social Security Number with one or more dependents are eligible for an additional $500.

If you are wondering how much you could receive from the Golden State Stimulus, the FTB has a tool here.

If you have questions, you can contact the FTB about the Golden State Stimulus:

Phone

800-852-5711

916-845-6500 (outside the U.S.)

Weekdays, 8 AM to 5 PM

Chat

Sign into MyFTB to chat

Weekdays, 8 AM to 5 PM

Mail

Franchise Tax Board

PO Box 942840

Sacramento CA 94240-0040









Pending ITIN

While the tax deadline has passed for most filers, people with a pending Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) may have more time. Here is the latest guidance from the FTB:

If you’re waiting for your ITIN from the IRS, do not file your tax return yet. You must apply for your ITIN on or before October 15, 2021 to receive the GSS I and GSS II. Wait until you have your ITIN. Your tax return must include your ITIN to qualify for the stimulus payment. Most qualified recipients have until October 15, 2021 to file their tax return. Visit Extension to file for more information.