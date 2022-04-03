New record: San Diego shatters the $5/gallon mark for gas

As local records for the average cost of both regular unleaded and diesel are broken, experts say customers can expect to see these prices continue to rise.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has shattered the $5 a gallon mark for gas, as California continues to have the highest fuel prices in the entire country.

As local records for the average cost of both regular unleaded and diesel are broken, experts say customers can expect to see these prices continue to rise as we head toward the summer.

"This is definitely a record high that I was not expecting," said San Diegan Lindsey Johnson, after she filled up her rental car at a station along Balboa Avenue Friday evening.

In just 24 hours, the average price of gasoline here in San Diego shot up by thirteen cents: a double-digit spike that shattered the $5 mark.

On Friday, regular unleaded stood at $5.10 a gallon on average, up from $3.75 one year ago. Diesel in San Diego averaged a record $5.30 per gallon, up from $3.92 one year earlier

"It is ridiculous," said San Diegan Erik Mendoza as he filled up his truck, "Right now it's past $90, just for regular!"

For Mendoza, spending more on fuel means spending less elsewhere.

"You're not able to save," he told CBS 8. "And you're not able to go out as much with the family... not go on road trips. Just got to keep it local, I guess!"

Here in California, the switchover to the more expensive 'summer blend' is helping to drive the increase, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to AAA

"As this conflict continues, unfortunately the oil market will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil," said Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for the Auto Club of Southern California/AAA.

That price, now over $110 a barrel, impacts the cost of fuel worldwide.

"So even though Russians mostly export oil to Europe, any disruption to the market and to the world's oil supply is going to be felt across the globe," said Venegas.

"What's happening is so harmful and so damaging to working people," said Charles Langley of Public Watchdogs.

He is backing a move by some state legislators to suspend the gas tax, at least temporarily, which on the state level alone would save about 51 cents a gallon.

"Because right now, we are really hurting, and we really need help," Langley told CBS 8.

For online resources to track down the cheapest gas prices in your area, click here: