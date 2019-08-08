INSIDER SECRET: The Pacific Coast Highway in California makes for an incredible road trip, especially if you save a ton of money by using miles and points along the way.

If you are looking for a great road trip on your next vacation, consider the famous Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

Officially known as State Route 1, the PCH runs for about 650 miles in California between Dana Point on the southern end and Legget (in Mendocino County) on the northern end. Here are seven terrific places to visit.

California’s Pacific Coast Highway is an amazing route for your next road trip. (Image by Nick Fox/Shutterstock)

The list is in order from north to south, but you can hit them all going the opposite direction, too.

1. Muir Woods

Beautiful Muir Woods National Monument is located just north of San Francisco. With towering redwood trees and frequent marine-layer fog, the park often feels like a shaded oasis from the hot California sun.

Muir Woods isn’t far from San Francisco, but it feels like a completely different world when you’re there. (Image by topseller/Shutterstock)

Muir Woods is open to the public and is a popular destination for tour groups from nearby San Francisco. If you are getting there on your own, be sure to arrive early. Parking is limited and you may be forced to park far from an entrance if you arrive later in the day.

2. Monterey

Monterey served as a setting for several John Steinbeck novels, but the city’s beauty is far from a work of fiction, with incredible views of the sea along its famed 17-Mile Drive.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is a great attraction, particularly if you’re travelling with kids. The aquarium is right next to Cannery Row, home to numerous hotels, shops and restaurants worth visiting.

The coastal views from Monterey’s 17-Mile Drive are incredible! (Image by Lynn Yeh/Shutterstock)

Finally, even non-golfers should visit Pebble Beach Golf Links, host of numerous US Open tournaments. It’s worth a stop to walk around the clubhouse and shopping area, take in the wonderful views or grab a bite in the dining room.

Pebble Beach is a sight to behold, even if you aren’t interested in golf. (Image by Isogood_patrick/Shutterstock)

3. Carmel

Just five miles south, Carmel (officially, Carmel-By-The-Sea) can easily constitute a one-day stop with Monterey. But Carmel’s quaint, small-town feel will make some visitors want to stay longer. With shady, tree-lined streets next to ocean views, Carmel is a unique destination.

You won’t find a better collection of quaint shops and restaurants than in Carmel. (Image by Naeblys/Shutterstock)

4. Santa Barbara

The town is home to countless shops and restaurants, with an upscale, classy feel. There is also a decent art scene with many shops selling paintings and books from local authors.

If you are visiting in the evening, try to find a restaurant near the beach that offers views of the sunset or venture down to the beach and relax while the sun drops over the Pacific Ocean.

Farther down the coast you’ll come to Santa Barbara. Home to the University of California, Santa Barbara, this beautiful beach destination doubles as a college town. If the weather is nice, you’ll want to spend some time on the beaches, which are some of the nicest in the state.

Santa Barbara — beautiful beaches and a fun college town in one place. (Image By S.Borisov/Shutterstock)

State Street, the main road through Santa Barbara, has tons of restaurants, coffee shops and ice cream parlors, along with some great night life. Also check out the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, a great example of the influence of Spanish architecture on the city. You can also climb to the top of the clock tower for a photo op.

5. Malibu

Malibu is yet another beautiful coastal town. Though the 2018 wildfire damaged the area, regrowth and rebuilding is well underway. If you’re looking for another magnificent ocean sunset, you can check out the view from Pepperdine University or the adjacent Malibu Bluffs Park. Zuma Beach is great for sunbathing.

With views like these, it’s easy to see why so many celebrities live in Malibu. (Image by Nick Fox/Shutterstock)

6. La Jolla

Malibu is home to a number of great shops and restaurants, and you may just spot one of the many celebrities who live in the area. The Malibu Country Mart has a wide variety of shops and restaurants, but be prepared for high prices. If designer shops are not your style, you can check out the Getty Villa, formerly the home of billionaire J. Paul Getty and now a museum that houses over 40,000 ancient artifacts and over 1,200 pieces of art. The grounds of the villa are gorgeous, so be sure to take a walk.

The Getty Villa in Malibu, the former home of J. Paul Getty, is now a museum. (Image by By Roka/Shutterstock)

7. The Big Cities

La Jolla is just north of San Diego and easily accessible from the city if you are starting or ending your trip with a stay there. La Jolla Cove is a great place for swimming or snorkeling. You’ll likely also encounter some seals lying around on the beach.

La Jolla is great for eating, shopping and enjoying the beach in one day. (Image By Dave Newman/Shutterstock)

La Jolla is also home to Torrey Pines Golf Course, host of numerous major championships and one of the best public courses in the country. Be sure to book a tee time well in advance if you want to play. La Jolla has great restaurants and shopping near the beach and you can easily spend most of a day shopping, dining and taking in stil another sunset on a beach.

Your road trip should include a stop in one or more off California’s bigger cities that are also on the coastal route. You could spend a week or more exploring San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego.

