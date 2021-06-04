x
5,000 infant bath seats sold on Amazon recalled for drowning hazard

The recalled baby bath seats were exclusively sold on Amazon.com from July through October 2020 for about $40.
Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission
WASHINGTON — A popular infant bath seat sold on Amazon is being recalled over potential drowning hazards, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall on BATTOP foldable infant bath seats, which was announced on April 1, said that the bath seats failed to meet federal safety standards for infants, including requirements for stability. It said the seats can tip over while it's in use, which poses a safety risk to babies.

The 5,000 recalled items were exclusively sold on Amazon.com from July 2020 through October 2020 for about $40.

The BATTOP seats are plastic with white seats and blue, green or gray restraint bars. It also has four white suction cups on the bottom. The model number for the recalled items, BB2206, can be found on a sticker on the back of the seats.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said customers should immediately stop using the recalled seats and contact the company for instructions on how to return the item, with free shipping.

Credit: USCPSC
Packaging for recalled BATTOP foldable infant bath seats sold exclusively on Amazon.com in the U.S.

The recall said that no reports of injuries have been reported at this time.

The items were manufactured in Dongguan, China, according to the recall alert.

For more information, customers should email BATTOP at service@battop.net.

Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission
