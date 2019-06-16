ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Check out those frozen breakfast burritos in your freezer: It's possible they could contain small rocks.

More than 246,500 pounds of El Monterey frozen wraps containing bacon are being recalled amid fears they could be contaminated with other materials, namely those rocks.

The product in question is the following:

8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018

The Department of Agriculture said the company, Texas-based Ruiz Foods, advised the federal agency of three complaints from consumers.

At least one person was hurt by the contaminated product.

"The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products," the USDA said. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

People who bought the wraps are asked to return them for a refund or throw them away.

