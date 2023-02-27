Renewed push to extend child tax credits in California

The bill would provide up to $1,083 to low-income Californians per year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There’s a renewed push in the Capitol to send California families a child tax credit.

California provides families with a child tax credit if they have kids under the age of six, but Assemblymember Miguel Santiago said poverty doesn’t end once your child reaches the age of six.

During the pandemic, the federal government offered tax relief to low income Americans with kids. It translated to being money right in their pockets, but that ended in 2021.

“That was the largest anti-poverty program," said Santiago. "The risk that we're facing here in the state of California is we could see 1.7 million children fall back into poverty.”

If the federal government won’t continue the assistance, he said California must.

“One of the reasons we're fighting so hard for this program is because we saw what could happen when you give people a little bit of help," said Santiago. "These are people who are working, who are working full time, jobs often can't make ends meet, and the ability to just make that rent, the ability to just put put food on the table, becomes a game changer.”

The bill would give families, regardless of immigration status, that make less than $30,000 a year, $1,083 if they have kids under the age of 18, children aged 19 to 23 who are students, or any child- of any age- with permanent and total disabilities.

“Because we know that if you have to care for somebody, that care is going to be for life, and we want to make sure that people aren't falling into poverty and... landing homeless just simply because it couldn't pay one month's rent,” said Santiago.

The program comes at a cost and at a time when the state is facing a $22 billion deficit.

“We're looking at about close to $700 million per year, but for a very important program," said Santiago. "Look, if California can afford, and has in the past, sending middle class refunds to those who are making half a million dollars a year, we can afford to make sure that those who are living on the verge of poverty at $30,000 and below to be able to get this child tax credit.”

Assemblymember Santiago introduced a bill last session that would extend the child tax credit one time. That bill died.

The California Assembly Republican Caucus said they need to further analyze the bill before they can give any statement.