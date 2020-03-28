SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill Friday, which means you may be receiving money to help you through the economic downturn.

It also means scammers are looking to cash in on unsuspecting Americans.

"We know that money is going to be coming to people. We are just trying to warn them right now that scammers are going to be on the lookout to try and get some of that money," said Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department.

Baquera said Californians need to be aware of two major scams.

"The number one way is a telephone scam where you get a phone call from someone claiming to be a federal official," he said. "They'll say, 'I need your bank account information and your social security number so that I can put the money into your account.' Don't fall for it. It's not true."

Baquera said scammers will also send emails that appear to be from the IRS or the federal government.

"All they have to do is click on a couple of links, and they are going to get their money. This is not the way that this stimulus package is going to be rolled out to the community," Baquera said.

So how will you get your money?

If the government has your bank account information from your last tax filing, it will be direct deposited into your account. Otherwise, you will get a check in the mail.

How can you check up on your payment?

You should get a paper notice a few weeks after payment. If you still can't locate the money, call the IRS number on the paper notice.

