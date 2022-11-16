Fundraising drive raises over $11K for two single mothers whose cars were towed by San Diego police

"Its been nice to sleep in a bed and have a hot shower. We are getting things accomplished that things to be done. We also feel safer," said Lisa and June.

SAN DIEGO — A few days ago, two single mothers, Lisa and June, and their children, 10-year-old Ayo and 12-year-old Mason were forced to sleep outside in the cold at Mariner's Point Park after their cars, which they used for temporary shelter, were towed due to expired tags.

Now, they are able to relax with their pets in a warm bed at a local hotel.

"It's been nice to sleep in a bed and have a hot shower. We are getting things accomplished and doing the things that need to be done. We also feel safer," said Lisa and June.

Just two days after the CBS 8 story aired, their GoFundMe page raised more than $11,000, exceeding their initial goal.

"We were jumping on the bed!" said June.

"First it was $3,000, then $8,000. We woke up and started screaming. I can't believe what's going on," said Lisa.

"Grateful that there are still good people in this world. It's not all bad," said Ayo. "Scale of 1 to 10, I'd give this hotel maybe a 9It's

"Its been good and relaxing," said Mason who spent the night before his birthday sleeping outside in the cold.

They said they plan to use the money to pick up their vehicles and pay fees. They also have plans for their children.

"As soon as we get our cars back, we are getting them back in school and taking it one day at a time. We don’t know what our housing choices are right now," said Lisa.

Lisa says she is on disability after prior car accidents, but she hopes to someday work part-time. June is also searching for work.

Samy Messi took a Youtube video Friday night when San Diego Police towed the cars. He lives in a mobile home near where the 2 families slept that night and says his car was towed that same night.

He believes a deeper issue needs to be solved in San Diego.

"There are easier solutions. The rise of homelessness; it can be solved," said Messi.

Meanwhile, Lisa and June are grateful to start a new chapter.

"If it wasn’t for the donations and people helping out, we wouldn’t be hopeful right now, we would be worried about where we're staying next. Please, anybody that’s watching this: thank you, thank you. I will always pay it forward, always," said Lisa.

Lisa and June say they are on a very long wait list in order to live in affordable housing. They hope to use the money raised to find a place to live, but they still may need more help. Right now, they plan to stay in the hotel for one more week.

