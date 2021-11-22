Average cost of Thanksgiving is up 14%, organization says

The American Farm Bureau Federation's latest survey says the average price for Thanksgiving dinner is up to 14% compared to 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving is just days away and people are finding higher prices when they go to the grocery store.

This is something Sarah Posten, a local mother ran into while she was shopping.

"I just did most of my shopping yesterday on a Sunday right before Thanksgiving, so it was kind of skim,” she said.

As she pulled her turkey out of her fridge she said, “This one was like $23-$24. This was one of the most expensive things.”

For example, dinner rolls are more than $3, up 15%. If you want to buy two frozen pie crusts, you’re also looking at paying $3 because the cost for those is up 20%.

"Last year, I didn't worry about how much it was going to be. I think this year it was more because everyone's back to normal I guess,” Posten said.

The Bureau said the pandemic and inflation both contribute to what shoppers are seeing.

Posten said Thanksgiving is at her house this year. The higher prices are not stopping her family from enjoying the holiday or the food.

"I think prices, they're always going to go up. I think we just adjust," Posten said.