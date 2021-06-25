White House: No plans for Biden to visit site of Florida apartment collapse

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that such a trip would require law enforcement resources to be drawn away from the ongoing search and rescue operations.

President Joe Biden does not have plans to visit the site of the tragic collapse of a condo building in South Florida, as critical search and rescue operations continue.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday that such a trip would require law enforcement resources, which are better focused on the critical and ongoing rescue operations happening in Surfside, Florida near Miami.

“In terms of a visit by the president, we always want to ensure that we’re not pulling from local resources. We don’t want to draw resources that are needed in the ongoing search and rescue operations,” Pskai said, and Politico reported.

President Biden supports a full investigation by federal agencies on the cause of the collapse, which by Monday was confirmed to have claimed the lives 10 people. Over 150 are still missing.

Last week, Psaki was asked if President Biden would visit the collapse site, but there were no plans at that time either. The White House has confirmed multiple times in the days after the collapse that the Biden administration has remained in close contact with local authorities for updates.