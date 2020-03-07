Canada high court dismisses Indigenous appeal of Trans Mountain pipeline

British Columbia and Washington state have both tried to halt the project on environmental grounds.

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast.

The court ruling effectively ends the yearslong legal battle over the project. The pipeline would end at a terminal outside Vancouver, resulting in a seven-fold increase in the number of tankers in the shared waters between Canada and Washington state.