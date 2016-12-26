LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds reported Sunday that her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, was in stable condition, providing fans of the "Star Wars" actress with the first update on her condition since she suffered a cardiac episode aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.



"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes,'' Reynolds tweeted Sunday.



Fisher had reportedly been in critical condition at UCLA Medical Center's intensive care unit.



The 60-year-old actress and author, who is famed for portraying Princess Leia in the classic "Star Wars" film series, was reportedly unresponsive during the last 20 minutes of the 11-hour flight on Friday and was removed from the plane by paramedics and hospitalized.



TMZ reported that Fisher, the daughter of Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher, suffered a "massive heart attack" on the flight, and several passengers performed CPR on her.



United Airlines officials did issue a statement, but tried to protect Fisher's privacy.



"Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival Friday after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities."



According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to Los Angeles International Airport at 12:11 p.m. "for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest. LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and

transported the patient to a local hospital."



A woman who said she was sitting near Fisher on the flight wrote on Twitter that Fisher "stopped breathing."



"She wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so," wrote the passenger, Anna Akana, a popular YouTube actress. "They were administering CPR up until we landed."



She wrote that a doctor and nurse who were passengers on the flight helped attend to Fisher, along with members of the United Airlines flight crew.



Fisher's daughter, "Scream Queens" actress Billie Catherine Lourd, and her beloved dog Gary have reportedly been by her side at the hospital this weekend.



Reynolds, 84, is most famous for her starring role in 1950s musicals, most notably 1952's "Singin' in the Rain." In later decades she has written books and appeared on stage on Broadway, in Los Angeles and in Las Vegas.



Fisher reprised her role as Princess Leia in the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." She pioneered the character in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, the first film of which was released in 1977.



Fisher has been touring to promote her latest book, "The Princess Diarist." She was also in London filming episodes for the Amazon Prime series "Catastrophe" where she plays the mother of one of the characters.



The actress was briefly married to singer Paul Simon in the 1980s. Her 24-year-old daughter, Billie Catherine Lourd, was fathered by talent agent Bryan Lourd.



Fisher has openly discussed her struggles with cocaine and prescription medication abuse, memorialized in her memoir, "Wishful Drinking," which was adapted from her one-woman stage play of the same name.



She has authored eight books, but her latest, "The Princess Diarist," made headlines when it was released in November for its disclosure that she had an affair with then-married actor Harrison Ford during filming of the original ``Star Wars."



In addition to "Star Wars," Fisher has appeared in such films as "The Blues Brothers," ``The Man with One Red Shoe," "Hannah and Her Sisters," "The 'Burbs," "When Harry Met Sally," "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and "fanboys."



"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, wrote on Twitter, "As if 2016 couldn't get any worse ... sending all our love to @carriefisher."



Peter Mayhew, who portrayed Chewbacca in "Star Wars," added: "Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now."



And Harrison Ford, who played Hans Solo, tweeted on Saturday: "I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend @CarrieFisher. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family & friends."



Fisher also lends her voice to the animated series, "Family Guy," voicing Peter Griffin's brewery boss, Angela.

