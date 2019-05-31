10:45 a.m., June 2

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera reiterated during a press conference on Sunday that the mass shooting suspect was not fired from his job as an employee of Virginia Beach.

"He was not in the process of being terminated," Cervera said.

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen did confirm that DeWayne Craddock resigned by email on the day of the shooting.

FULL COVERAGE: Tragedy in Virginia Beach

Police are still looking for a motive on why the suspect killed 12 of his coworkers at the municipal center.

Cervera said the original call of the shooting came in around 4:08 p.m. Friday. Virginia Beach police and other agencies responded immediately.

PHOTOS: Memorial outside Virginia Beach Municipal Center Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera consoles a mourner at a memorial set up for the victims of the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Flowers and messages of hope are placed at a memorial outside the Virginia Beach municipal center A therapy dog is on-hand for visitors at a memorial in front of the Virginia Beach municipal center. Flowers and messages of hope are placed at a memorial outside the Virginia Beach municipal center. A woman writes “Keep your smile” on a wooden cross for Missy Langer. Flowers and messages of hope are placed at a memorial outside the Virginia Beach municipal center A therapy dog takes a moment in the grass as mourners gather near the memorial. Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera greets visitors at a memorial set up for the victims of the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera consoles a mourner at a memorial set up for the victims of the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Therapy dogs are on-hand for visitors at a memorial in front of the Virginia Beach municipal center. Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera meets with visitors at a memorial set up outside the Virginia Beach municipal center.

Cervera gave more information about the gun battle that ensued between the gunman and four police officers.

Officers found the suspect on the second floor and he was moving through the building, Cervera said.

He said the number of shots fired between the officers and the suspect was "well into the double digits."

The police chief commended his officers, other agencies and 911 dispatchers for their quick work during the chaos.

Hansen said all municipal offices will be closed Monday at the municipal center. Schools and courts will operate as usual. On Tuesday, all municipal center buildings will be open with the exception of Building 2.

Suspect's photo released

13News Now obtained a photo of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center suspect, DeWayne Craddock. The image is from the Newport News Daily Press.

9:50 p.m., June 1

A handwritten note at the home of the Virginia Beach shootings suspect, who died in a shootout with police, expresses condolences to the shooting victims on behalf of the suspect's family.

The Washington Post reports the note was taped Saturday to the front door of the two-story house on the wooded road where DeWayne Craddock lived about an hour from the city.

It says: "The family of DeWayne Craddock wishes to send our heart felt condolences to the victims. We are grieving the loss of our loved one." It says Craddock's family wants to focus on the victims of the shootings and offers thoughts and prayers for the relatives of the dead and wounded.

ABC News

8:00 p.m., June 1

Investigators are still combing through evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine how Friday's mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center happened... and why.

FBI agents continue to actively work just feet from a memorial of 12 American flags and bouquets of flowers. It is a stark reminder of the tragedy that is still hard to grasp.

"Now that we've had 24 hours, some of the numbness is wearing off and it's starting to sink in about these people who have died," said Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works.

Lankford knew most of the victims who worked in his department. A woman he was closest to just had a baby.

"It couldn't have been easy, saying goodbye to the baby yesterday morning," Lankford said. "She was just going to work. That's what really eats at me about this guy."

At a press conference on Saturday, police confirmed a long-time city worker was the gunman. Police said he went floor-to-floor in Building 2, shooting indiscriminately until police officers shot him dead in what Chief Jim Cervera called a long gun battle that lasted several minutes.

An ATF agent said the shooter used two .45 caliber pistols in his rampage.

"Both pistols were purchased by the shooter and all indications are they were purchased legally," said ATF regional special agent Ashan Benedict.

Authorities said two additional guns were found at the shooter's home, where he lived by himself.

"At this time, we're also working with our law enforcement partners to look at the ballistics from the weapons discharge, and also the ballistic knifing to see if they correspond with any other shootings," said Benedict.

"It's a time-consuming, meticulous process," Chief Cervera added. "It is not what you see on TV. It is not what you see in the movies."

Police are still investigating a motive. They're tight-lipped about any additional evidence found in the suspect's house and if they have reason to believe the attack was planned.

"It's not just arrogance, it's evil," Lankford said of the gunman. "Uncaring. I don't want to hear any excuses."

6:30 p.m., June 1

Four were engineers who worked to maintain streets and protect wetlands. Three were right-of-way agents who reviewed property lines. The others included an account clerk, a technician, an administrative assistant, and a special projects coordinator. In all, they had served the city of Virginia Beach for more than 150 years.

These 11 city employees and one contractor were wiped out Friday when a fellow city worker opened fire inside a municipal building. A day after the shooting, city officials sought to honor them by sharing their job titles and years of service in a somber slideshow.

"They leave a void that we will never be able to fill," said City Manager Dave Hansen, who had worked for years with many of the dead.

Police Chief James Cervera identified the assailant as DeWayne Craddock, who had been employed for 15 years as an engineer with the city's utilities department. He declined to comment on a motive for the rampage, which ended with Craddock's death in a gun battle with officers. City officials uttered his name just once and said they would not mention it again.

Joseph Scott, an engineering technician with the utilities department, said he had worked with Craddock and had a brief interaction with him Friday, passing him in the men's restroom about five minutes before the shooting.

"He was in there brushing his teeth, which he always did after he ate," Scott said. "I said 'Hey, how you doing? What are you doing this weekend?' It was just a brief conversation."

Scott said he left for the day right after and learned of the shooting when a co-worker and then his son called him asking if he was OK.

"I couldn't believe that it happened," he said.

One of the dead employees had worked for the city for 41 years. Six worked in the same department as Craddock, though authorities have declined to say if anyone was specifically targeted or if the suspect had issued threats before. The victims were found throughout the building, on three floors, police said.

The municipal building was open to the public, but security passes were required to enter inner offices, conference rooms and other work areas. As a current employee, Craddock would have had the pass to enter the inner offices, Hansen said.

In response to a reporter's question, Cervera said the gunman had not been fired.

One of the dead, Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan, enjoyed Scottish music and joined a pipe band last fall. He played with the group in October during a Celtic festival in Virginia and marched with bandmates on St. Patrick's Day.

"Chris was reserved but very friendly, quietly engaging members one-on-one after our weekly practices," the band, Tidewater Pipes & Drums, said in a statement.

Another victim, Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach, was described as a "super sweet lady" who always had a big smile. "She would always be out there in the yard, working on something and talking to my daughters," John Cushman, Gayle's next-door neighbor, told The New York Times.

The other employees who were killed were identified as Tara Welch Gallagher, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua O. Hardy and Michelle "Missy" Langer, all of Virginia Beach; Laquita C. Brown and Robert "Bobby" Williams, both of Chesapeake; and Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk. The 12th victim, Herbert "Bert" Snelling of Virginia Beach, was a contractor who was in the building to seek a permit.

The police and fire departments were to assign members of their honor guards to help each victim's family.

4:30 p.m., June 1

An official with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives says investigators have identified two .45 caliber pistols used in the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building that killed 12.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday afternoon, ATF regional special agent Ashan Benedict says all indications are that the guns were bought legally. He says one gun was bought in 2016 and the other was bought last year.

Benedict says two other weapons were found at the gunman's home.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the victims.

Trump said in a statement released by the White House on Saturday that he was ordering the action as a "mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence" on Friday.

Three victims who survived the shooting remain hospitalized with serious injuries at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Martin O'Grady told a news conference Saturday that one patient had just gotten out of surgery and another patient faced repeated operations for wounds inflicted when a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

O'Grady is head of the hospital trauma unit. He said two of the patients being treated at the hospital had sustained "significant" injuries but were expected to survive. He described a third patient's injuries as "devastating." He would not elaborate due to health care privacy laws.

Authorities said earlier that a fourth patient was receiving treatment at a hospital in Norfolk.

PHOTOS: Vigil held for Virginia Beach municipal center shooting

11:44 a.m., June 1

Gov. Ralph Northam attended and spoke at a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning.

"We all experienced a horrific tragedy yesterday afternoon. Twelve precious lives they came to work yesterday morning to serve this great city of Virginia Beach, thinking they would go home and start their weekend and be with their families," Northam said.

"And that didn't happen for them. And we must remember they all had families they all had loved ones, they were parents, they were daughters, sisters, brothers — and now there's a void in their families."

The Norfolk FBI is asking the public for information about the shooting.

8:30 a.m., June 1

All but one of the 12 victims were employees for the city of Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen at a Saturday morning press conference.

The victims:

Laquita C. Brown: Public Works employee - 4 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Chesapeake





Public Works employee - 4 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Chesapeake Tara Welch Gallagher: Public Works employee - 6 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach





Public Works employee - 6 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach Mary Louise Gayle: Public Works employee - 24 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach





Public Works employee - 24 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach Alexander Mikhail Gusev: Public Works employee - 9 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach





Public Works employee - 9 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach Katherine A. Nixon: Public Utilities employee - 10 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach





Public Utilities employee - 10 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach Richard H. Nettleton: Public Utilities employee - 28 years, Engineer, Norfolk





Public Utilities employee - 28 years, Engineer, Norfolk Christopher Kelly Rapp: Public Works employee - 11 months, Engineer, Powhatan





Public Works employee - 11 months, Engineer, Powhatan Ryan Keith Cox: Public Utilities employee - 12.5 years, Account Clerk, Virginia Beach





Public Utilities employee - 12.5 years, Account Clerk, Virginia Beach Joshua A. Hardy: Public Utilities employee, 4.5 years, Engineering Technician, Virginia Beach





Public Utilities employee, 4.5 years, Engineering Technician, Virginia Beach Robert "Bobby" Williams: Public Utilities employee, 41 years, Special Projects Coordinator, Chesapeake





Public Utilities employee, 41 years, Special Projects Coordinator, Chesapeake Michelle "Missy" Langer: Public Utilities employee, 12 years, Administrative Assistant, Virginia Beach





Public Utilities employee, 12 years, Administrative Assistant, Virginia Beach Herbert "Bert" Snelling: Contractor, Virginia Beach

PHOTOS: Virginia Beach shooting victims Cox was an employee for the city for 12.5 years. He was an account clerk in Public Utilities. Nettleton worked for the city for 28 years as an Engineer in Public Utilities. Hardy was an Engineering Technician in Public Utilities for 4.5 years. Nixon was an Engineer in Public Utilities for 10 years. Williams was a special projects coordinator in public utilities for 41 years. Gallagher was an engineer in Public Works for six years. Snelling was a contractor, who was in the building to get a permit the day of the attack. Gayle was a right-of-way agent in public works for 24 years. Gusev worked as a right-of-way agent in public works for 9 years. Langer worked as an administrative assistant in public utilities for 12 years. Christopher was an engineer in public works. He had been only been an employee with the city for 11 months. Brown was a right-of-way agent in public works for 4.5 years.

2:16 a.m., June 1

ABC News said two law enforcement officials who'd been briefed on the investigation said DeWayne Craddock recently was fired from his position as a city employee.

----------

Virginia Beach Police say 12 people are dead following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The suspected shooter is also dead following a shootout with police.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said the suspect was a current, longtime employee of Virginia Beach Public Utilities who opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Witnesses recall moments of deadly shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

Chief Cervera initially said there were 11 victims killed total, in addition to the suspected gunman who was killed by police in a shootout. In a later update, Cervera confirmed a 12th victim had died while being taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Officer saved by bulletproof vest after being shot by Virginia Beach gunman

The police chief did not identify the suspect, but two law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News that DeWayne Craddock, 40, is the alleged suspect in the shooting.

Cervera said the gunman used .45-caliber handgun with a suppressor.

Cervera added that a long gun battle erupted between the shooter and four police officers.

According to Dale Gauding, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, three patients are in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, two being in critical condition and one in fair condition.

Gauding said Sentara Virginia Beach General first received five patients, but two have died.

One patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition. That patient first went to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital near the city complex, but was later picked up by Sentara Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the regional Level I trauma center.

One other patient arrived at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on their own and has since been released.

RELATED: Vigils planned following Virginia Beach municipal center shooting

At a news conference, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer described it as "the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach."

Municipal Center, Building 2 holds several city governmental operations, including public works, public utilities, and planning departments. It is adjacent to City Hall.

The victims were found across three floors of the building, with one victim shot in a car outside the building.

In a statement, Governor Ralph Northam called it "a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach. I am in Virginia Beach with law enforcement authorities and Mayor Dyer, where I am monitoring the situation and offer the state’s full support."

Northam also said, “My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy.

"This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families."

Families and loved ones of employees at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center who are not hearing anything can go to Princess Anne Middle School at 2323 Holland Road.

RELATED: #LoveForVB: The community reacts and mourns following Virginia Beach shooting

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant who works in the building where the shooting happened, said she heard gunshots, called 911 and barricaded a door.

"We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe," she said. "We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn't real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots."

RELATED: Politicians call for action following Virginia Beach mass shooting

She said she texted her mom, telling her that there was an active shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police. Banton works in an office of about 20 people that is part of the public works department.

"Thank God my baby is OK," Banton's mother, Dana Showers, said.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirms the bureau is assisting Virginia Beach Police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.