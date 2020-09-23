100 Wave challenge benefits mentorship program

Some big-name surfers have offered their support to the mentorship program.

SAN DIEGO — About this time every year, the Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge takes place. What is a 100 wave challenge, you ask? Well, it's like running a 10k, except surfers go out and catch 100 waves in 10 hours. The man that came up with the idea was Joe Sigurdson.

"Boys to Men Mentoring is a school-based mentoring program for kids in middle and high school that are isolated and struggling and disconnected," said Sigurdson.

The challenge generates 60% of the annual funds it needs to operate.

"They generate a landing page and they get 10 hours to catch 100 waves and family and friends support them," the organization explained to News 8.

World Champion Surfer Shaun Tomson is part of the crew.

"I've been involved with the 100 Wave Challenge and Boys to Men Mentoring for many years now," said Tomson. "I'm the unofficial ambassador. I love what they are doing. It's a totally grassroots fundraiser. It's amazing to see people come together to help these boys."

A 13-year veteran of the World Surf League, Damien Hobgood, will paddle out.

"Boys to Men and the 100 Wave Challenge fit me perfectly, not only with the fundraising side, but something I could give back to the boys," said Hobgood. "I really just wanted to be a mentor and this organization has allowed me to do that."