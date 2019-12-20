San Diego is in critical need of blood

To pledge a donation to the 2nd annual Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive on Feb. 13, 2020.





News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska is nothing short of a living miracle. On February 10, 2015, he was ambushed outside his home, shot six times and survived.

Please join Kyle, the KFMB Stations, and the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, as we honor those who helped save his life and unite to help save others through the gift of blood.

Kyle Kraska Just donated unit #14 for the year.. the exact amount I needed after getting shot 4 1/2 years ago. Please give blood if you can. And please save the date.. I would love to see you February 13, 2020...

