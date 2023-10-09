6th Annual Open Adaptive Surfing Championships held in Oceanside

Competitors from 17 different countries attend U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships in Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE, Calif — Professional adaptive surfers from all over the world came to Oceanside to compete and promote inclusivity in the surfing community. San Diego's weather and waves were perfect for the 6th annual U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships.

“The ocean doesn't care if you're blind, doesn't care if you have autism, doesn't care if your body works at all, it will be there for you,” U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships contestant Joshua Loya said.

The ocean has become a safe space for many competitors like Loya. He said he lost his eye vision in a martial arts accident as a 15-year-old. Loya used the competition to show his disability doesn't slow him down.

“There's a comradery you know just cause we're all surfers, we all dig it but don't get it wrong, in the water it's fierce competition,” Loya said.

The Stoke for Life Foundation manages the event with volunteers dedicated to helping others.

“This is a community of people with all kinds of abilities and I think all of us believe that it doesn't matter what your abilities are or what your physical body is like," Stoke for Life Foundation volunteer Madison McBride said. "You can do everything you want and this is what this is proving, this is proving that life isn't over after injury or illness, you can still do anything."

Close to 100 competitors from 17 different countries made their way to Oceanside to attend the event.

“All kinds of different places, from all around the world and the best part is everybody becomes friends,” contestant Jose Martinez said.

For many people like Martinez, this competition means so much more than just catching waves.

“To be quite honest with you, we're just looking for the freedom to be able to show the world that we're still human,” Martinez said.

Champions across nine different divisions were crowned and split more than $30,000 in prize money.