Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage in San Diego

Example video title will go here for this video

For those of us who are Asian American and Pacific Islander, the month of May is a time to celebrate our heritage and pay honor to our cultural roots. It’s also a time to share our history with others. The more we learn about each other, the more we will understand each other.

We begin with a closer look at the history of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and who exactly it honors.

San Diego County has a large AAPI community with more than 425,000 people; the 7th largest in the country. While we are united under the AAPI umbrella, we represent many ethnicities from around the world. Each one is woven into the cultural fabric of San Diego.

FULL STORY: The History of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month