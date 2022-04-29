Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage in San Diego
Celebrating the heritage and honoring the culture that makes up San Diego's diverse AAPI community.
For those of us who are Asian American and Pacific Islander, the month of May is a time to celebrate our heritage and pay honor to our cultural roots. It’s also a time to share our history with others. The more we learn about each other, the more we will understand each other.
We begin with a closer look at the history of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and who exactly it honors.
San Diego County has a large AAPI community with more than 425,000 people; the 7th largest in the country. While we are united under the AAPI umbrella, we represent many ethnicities from around the world. Each one is woven into the cultural fabric of San Diego.
Learn more about San Diego's diverse AAPI community.
Korean Heritage: Flash mob shines spotlight on Korean culture
An all-female dance crew is showing off their hip-hop dance moves across San Diego while also bringing awareness to Korean culture and challenging the way society views middle-aged women.
Ajumma EXP is made up of women over the age of 35. The majority are Korean.
"The word 'ajumma' is intrinsically Korean. It means 'middle-aged woman,'" said Ajumma EXP founder Lee Ann Kim.
"There are a lot of women in San Diego, as we’re growing older are so accomplished, we’ve done so much. We're holding up the household, we're taking care of the kids, we're taking names," she laughed. "And yet as we grow older, I think society allows us to become more marginalized and irrelevant."
Filipino Heritage: San Diego Filipino businesses
"It's hard work, it's dedication, it's passion," said Fina Surdilla, owner of Fina's Fashion Boutique and Alterations in National City.
Fina’s passion for fashion is what drove her to start her own alterations and traditional Filipino clothing business.
"It’s a dream for me, really, to be in the United States because of opportunities of course. Life in the Philippines is so hard it made me have a dream," said Surdilla.
Her dream began with just one sewing machine, a table and very little cash. Twelve years later, she uses the same sewing machine.
Japanese Heritage: How karate came to San Diego from Japan
The Friendship Bell on Shelter Island is a symbol of San Diego's close ties to Japan. Our sister city of Yokohama, Japan gave us the bell in the 1950s. In that same decade, karate was brought straight from Japan to Southern California.
"In Japan, kids train karate all day long, it's part of their school system. For us it's something really special for them to get to share with their friends and family,” Ellie Tow, a black belt instructor at Setting Sun Dojo.
U.S. karate wouldn't be where it is today without a man named Tsutomu Ohshima. He learned from Master Gichin Funakoshi known as the founder of modern-day karate. Sensei Oshima took what he learned in Tokyo and brought it to the United States.
"Shotokan Karate was started in Southern California in 1955 by Tsutomu Oshima,” said fourth-degree black belt instructor Darren Pike.