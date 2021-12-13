ACMA awards honor Asian and Pacific Islanders in San Diego

Ten award recipients were honored Friday night including Crazy Woke Asians, Ova Saopeng, Nancy Kwan, Marilyn Chin, and more.

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of people gathered at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel Friday night for the 8th Annual Asian Culture and Media Alliance awards ceremony.

Asian Culture and Media Alliance, or ACMA, is a non-profit organization founded in 2013 by Asian American community activist and TV personality Cathlyn Choi.

The purpose of the ACMA awards is to recognize individuals and organizations who demonstrate outstanding leadership in creating awareness of the Asian American Pacific Islander culture through community service and media arts programs in seven categories.

CBS 8 Reporter and Filipino-American Ariana Cohen was the master of ceremonies for the event.

Due to COVID-19, the event was much smaller this year with only 80 attendees in comparison to 200 attendees in years past.

Guests enjoyed dance performances and music by Barry Allen Cohen.